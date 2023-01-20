Legislators can pick a sensible path out of chaos

The 2022 legislative session saw some significant policy advances, particularly putting Kansas on the path to eliminating the regressive sales tax on food. But far too much time in the legislature was spent on hot button culture war issues, such as bans on trans girl athletes and a so-called school transparency bill that would have led to censorship of curriculum and books.

Fortunately, Kansas Interfaith Action and our coalition partners were able to stop many of these bad bills from becoming law.

Gov. Laura Kelly’s victory last fall, along with the sound defeat of the abortion amendment in August and the national repudiation of MAGA in November, gives everyone in Topeka the chance to take a deep breath and work together for sensible and moderate policies on important issues facing our state. It is in the hope of playing a positive role that KIFA has developed its agenda for the 2023 Kansas legislative session.