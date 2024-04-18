 | Thu, Apr 18, 2024
Lone Star State gets spring energy scare

The Texas power grid is already swooning

April 18, 2024 - 2:31 PM

Power lines leave the Lubbock Power and Light power plant on Highway 84 during the snow storm on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. Lessons learned for the massive power outage have yet to be learned. [Justin Rex/For A-J Media]

Summer is two months away, yet the Texas power grid is already swooning. On Friday the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (Ercot) asked power generators to postpone scheduled maintenance early this week “to help alleviate potential tight conditions” as temperatures rise into the not-so-sizzling 80s.

The grid typically has excess power-generating capacity in the spring owing to mild weather. There’s also an abundance of solar and wind power. This is why plants go off-line for repairs in the spring to prepare for the summer when electricity use surges as people ramp up the air conditioning.

Yet merely warm spring weather is now enough to push the Texas grid to the brink. Tuesday’s high is forecast to be 89 degrees in Dallas and 84 in Houston. These temperatures shouldn’t force grid operators to break a sweat to keep the lights on, but they are.

