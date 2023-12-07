McHenry to bow out; will hit GOP’s budget expertise

With the national debt at $33 trillion and counting, and the economy on a slow-growth trajectory, economic policy-making should be at a premium on Capitol Hill. Yet Republicans are losing another lawmaker who’s serious about such things, after North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry said Tuesday he won’t run for re-election next year.

Mr. McHenry’s most famous role was spending three weeks as interim Speaker, after the GOP mutiny that ousted Kevin McCarthy. It was a silly interlude, but Mr. McHenry presided ably, in his trademark bow tie. His statement Tuesday didn’t give a specific reason for stepping aside in 2024, other than that there’s “a season for everything.” He even tried to tamp down pessimism.

“There has been a great deal of handwringing and ink spilled about the future of this institution because some — like me — have decided to leave. Those concerns are exaggerated,” Mr. McHenry wrote. “Whether it’s 1974, 1994, or 2010, we’ve seen the House evolve over time. Evolutions are often lumpy and disjointed, but at each stage, new leaders emerge. There are many smart and capable members who remain, and others are on their way. I’m confident the House is in good hands.”