Mike Pence deserves to be heard

Whatever one’s views on former vice president Mike Pence — ours have been critical — there’s no denying that efforts to silence and cancel him have been bipartisan. They are also unwarranted.

By refusing intense pressure by President Donald Trump and his acolytes to unconstitutionally block certification of the 2020 election results, Mr. Pence took what was one of the most consequential stands in the history of the vice presidency. There is no denying his courage on Jan. 6 last year, when rioters roamed the halls of the Capitol bellowing “Hang Mike Pence!” The Secret Service hid him in an underground Senate loading dock, where he spent more than four hours, along with his wife and daughter.

Mr. Pence’s actions that day have made him anathema in many conservative circles, including among some right-wing evangelical Christians who were once the firmest part of his base. At an appearance before one such group last year in Florida, he was booed, heckled and called a “traitor.”