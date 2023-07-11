 | Tue, Jul 11, 2023
Moment’s not right to admit Ukraine to NATO

President Biden's caution is commendable. As long as Ukraine is at war with Russia, NATO membership would necessitate dragging the United States into direct conflict

By

Editorials

July 11, 2023 - 11:37 AM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, right, as the secretary-general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, looks on. Sweden was admitted to NATO ahead of its summit on July 11, 2023, in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Filip Singer/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

President Joe Biden is meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania, this week with leaders of other NATO countries to try to shore up an alliance whose importance has been accentuated by Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, but which continues to face challenges and lingering internal tensions.

But even as Biden is emphasizing the utility of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the need to assist Ukraine as that country presses its counter-offensive, he is appropriately exhibiting caution about Ukraine joining NATO.

This might seem like a contradiction, but it isn’t. In an interview on CNN, Biden made the obvious but important point that NATO membership for Ukraine while its defensive war with Russia continued would necessitate direct U.S. involvement. “We’re determined to [defend] every inch of territory that is NATO territory,” Biden said. “It’s a commitment that we’ve all made no matter what. If the war is going on, then we’re all in a war. We’re at war with Russia, if that were the case.”

