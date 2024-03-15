Now Russia is hunting down Alexei Navalny’s allies

Apparently Alexei Navalny continues to haunt Vladimir Putin from the grave, because now the someone is going after the late opposition leader’s allies abroad. On Tuesday Navalny associate Leonid Volkov was assaulted outside his home in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Kira Yarmysh, who was Navalny’s spokesperson, says one or two attackers smashed the window of Mr. Volkov’s car, sprayed an irritant into his eyes, and bludgeoned him with a hammer. “Leonid tried to fight them off with his foot and the car door, so the blows mostly hit his leg. There were about 15 blows,” she said. He survived the assault, but “his arm is broken” and he “can hardly walk,” she added.

Russia holds elections this weekend, and don’t wait on the outcome. But it’s no coincidence, comrade, that Navalny was killed in a Russian prison camp before the election. Navalny wanted to use the election to educate Russians about Mr. Putin, and Mr. Volkov and other Navalny associates have tried to continue that work.