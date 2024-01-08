Our wish list for Kansas legislators

The 2024 Kansas legislative session is about to begin.

With the start of each session, there’s a hope that these leaders will come together and provide for a better future for Kansas. Keeping that in mind, several issues come to mind that we hope the Legislature will address this year.

Medicaid expansion: Are we beating our heads against the wall in futility? Probably. Is this too important an issue to quit talking about? Definitely. Expanding Medicaid will help too many Kansans to disregard yet again.