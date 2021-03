Now is not the time to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

That’s not to say the current rate of $7.25 is adequate — far from it. But saddling President Joe Biden’s relief bill with a new minimum wage does neither justice, and risks their ultimate demise.

By a narrow vote, 219-212, the House passed the $1.9 trillion package in the wee hours of Saturday, and with it the wage hike.