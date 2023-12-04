 | Mon, Dec 04, 2023
Santos left upstanding Republicans little choice 

The Kansas delegation joined the majority in expelling the New York Republican, sending the message that criminals have no home in Congress. 

December 4, 2023 - 5:17 PM

Former Rep. George Santos, R- N.Y., talks to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 30. Charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with 23 felonies including fraud and campaign finance violations, Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives on Friday after the Ethics Committee reported it had found “substantial evidence” that he had violated the law. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

Cheers to the Kansas congressional delegation for voting last week to expel Rep. George Santos for converting campaign contributions for his own use.

That our three Republicans — Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes, and Tracey Mann — defied House leadership’s recommendation to retain Santos speaks volumes to the unsavory nature of his crimes, including self-indulgent expenditures for Botox treatments, designer clothing, pornography and falsely claiming unemployment benefits.

Not surprisingly, our fourth delegate, Democrat Sharice Davids, also voted to expel Santos, who now faces a 23-count federal indictment, including identity theft and credit card fraud, artificially bolstering his campaign’s financial standing with fake donations, and stealing from donors by repeatedly charging their credit cards without authorization.

