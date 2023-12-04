Santos left upstanding Republicans little choice 

Cheers to the Kansas congressional delegation for voting last week to expel Rep. George Santos for converting campaign contributions for his own use.

That our three Republicans — Jake LaTurner, Ron Estes, and Tracey Mann — defied House leadership’s recommendation to retain Santos speaks volumes to the unsavory nature of his crimes, including self-indulgent expenditures for Botox treatments, designer clothing, pornography and falsely claiming unemployment benefits.

Not surprisingly, our fourth delegate, Democrat Sharice Davids, also voted to expel Santos, who now faces a 23-count federal indictment, including identity theft and credit card fraud, artificially bolstering his campaign’s financial standing with fake donations, and stealing from donors by repeatedly charging their credit cards without authorization.