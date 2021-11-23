Should Biden tap oil reserves to ease gas prices? History says no.

If you’ve filled your car’s gas tank at any point over the past several months, you probably noticed afterwards that your wallet felt quite a bit lighter than it used to.

Nationally, gas prices have reached an average of $3.41 a gallon, a seven-year high, and $1.28 higher than a year ago.

(In Kansas, gas prices have fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.08 per gallon.) As the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane and businesses are reopening, gasoline demand has risen steadily but oil supply has not kept pace.