Speaker Johnson still has time to do right by Ukraine

The United States cannot abdicate its international responsibilities

By

Editorials

March 1, 2024 - 2:42 PM

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) refused to provide military aid to Ukraine and Israel in this year's spending bills. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

Thankfully, it appears there will be no partial government shutdown in early March. Congressional leaders and the White House have agreed on a short-term spending measure — the fourth such stopgap this fiscal year. 

Instead of looming deadlines on March 1 and March 8, the days of reckoning have been pushed back to March 8 and March 22. That allows time for negotiating a final budget deal, which appears, finally, to be achievable.

But, in this chaotic Republican-led House, nothing is certain until all the votes are officially cast and counted. 

