Speaker Johnson still has time to do right by Ukraine

Thankfully, it appears there will be no partial government shutdown in early March. Congressional leaders and the White House have agreed on a short-term spending measure — the fourth such stopgap this fiscal year.

Instead of looming deadlines on March 1 and March 8, the days of reckoning have been pushed back to March 8 and March 22. That allows time for negotiating a final budget deal, which appears, finally, to be achievable.

But, in this chaotic Republican-led House, nothing is certain until all the votes are officially cast and counted.