Special session a lot of political theater

Kansas seems to be all about theater these days. Political theater that is.

Attorney Derek Schmidt announced Kansas is joining a multistate lawsuit to combat the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Andrew Bahl reported the lawsuit is expected to argue that the rules, filed using a mechanism allowing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to circumvent the usual rulemaking process if a “grave danger” exists, exceed the authority delegated to the agency.