Menu Search Log in

Schmidt weaponizing state constitution will jeopardize our health

"Face masks are an effective tool in combating a deadly virus. Why jeopardize that?"

By

Opinion

July 27, 2020 - 8:26 AM

Derek Schmidt weighed in last week that Kansas school boards could likely sidestep Gov. Laura Kelly’s request that teachers, staff and students wear face masks in an effort to ward off the spread of COVID-19 when school resumes in the next month or two.

Schmidt, Kansas Attorney General, said the state constitution gives school districts “home rule,” to manage their own affairs and thought the face mask order would fall under such parameters. 

Gov. Kelly rebutted Schmidt’s assertion, saying her executive powers include protecting school districts and that the mandate was specific to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Related
July 24, 2020
July 17, 2020
July 16, 2020
June 29, 2020
Trending