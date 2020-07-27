Schmidt weaponizing state constitution will jeopardize our health

Derek Schmidt weighed in last week that Kansas school boards could likely sidestep Gov. Laura Kelly’s request that teachers, staff and students wear face masks in an effort to ward off the spread of COVID-19 when school resumes in the next month or two.

Schmidt, Kansas Attorney General, said the state constitution gives school districts “home rule,” to manage their own affairs and thought the face mask order would fall under such parameters.

Gov. Kelly rebutted Schmidt’s assertion, saying her executive powers include protecting school districts and that the mandate was specific to the COVID-19 pandemic.