St. Louis teammates put self above team by refusing vaccinations

There’s nothing new about sports stars preening and prancing and doing everything they can to selfishly draw attention to themselves while they’re supposedly trying to uplift their team. Selfishness in professional sports is almost to be expected. Ignorance is not. Two All Star St. Louis Cardinals players, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, are opting against coronavirus vaccination — not out of principle or a special medical need but out of plain ol’ selfish stubbornness.

The Cards are in Toronto for two games at a time when the team needs all the wins they can get, and Canada correctly imposes a ban on foreigners who aren’t vaccinated. That means Goldschmidt and Arenado have to stay home. The choice is entirely theirs, and it is entirely based on misinformation and ignorance about vaccines certified by the Food and Drug Administration as safe and effective.

Doubters need only look at the death statistics before and after the coronavirus vaccines were introduced. An estimated 1.9 million American lives have been saved by the vaccines. Skeptics might point to the fact that President Joe Biden has been vaccinated and twice boosted, and yet he tested positive last week. Perhaps they should consider how minor his symptoms were and how quickly he recovered in contrast to the near-death experience of then-President Donald Trump, who was infected before vaccines were available. Vaccines work not only to fend off infection but to help minimize the symptoms if infection does occur.