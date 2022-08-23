 | Tue, Aug 23, 2022
Cardinals veteran superstars lead club’s pennant chase

Veteran stalwarts like Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado have the St. Louis Cardinals in the thick of the pennant race, and dreams of October glory.

August 23, 2022 - 1:25 PM

The St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols rounds first base with a fourth-inning double against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Atlanta. Pujols hit two home runs to lead the Cardinals to a 16-7 rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Phoenix. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

PHOENIX (AP) — There are two lockers in the visitors’ clubhouse at Arizona’s Chase Field — bigger than all the others — that are usually reserved for veteran stars who have earned a little extra room to spread out.

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the few teams with too many options.

The jumbo digs were eventually assigned to Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, and who could really argue? They’re two veteran superstars in their 40s nearing the end of Hall of Fame-caliber careers.

