Cardinals veteran superstars lead club’s pennant chase

PHOENIX (AP) — There are two lockers in the visitors’ clubhouse at Arizona’s Chase Field — bigger than all the others — that are usually reserved for veteran stars who have earned a little extra room to spread out.

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the few teams with too many options.

The jumbo digs were eventually assigned to Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, and who could really argue? They’re two veteran superstars in their 40s nearing the end of Hall of Fame-caliber careers.