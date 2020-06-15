Menu Search Log in

The answer to police violence is reform; not defunding departments

Holding police accountable for their actions would go a long ways to earning the public's trust as well as boost departmental morale.

By

Editorials

June 15, 2020 - 10:12 AM

Protestors hold a picture of a victim of police violence as they lay on the ground for more than eight minutes during the March to the Vigil action and march in support of Black Lives Matter in Elizabeth, N.J. June, 7. Photo by ED MURRAY | NJ ADVANCE

The discussion over undue violence by police — especially against minorities —  is long overdue.

The answer, however, is reform, not the dismantling of the thousands of departments across the country, as some are proposing.

Because for every bad actor, there are many, many good ones. 

