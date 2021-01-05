Toland pays homage to hometown roots

A cynic would say that David Toland’s meteoric rise in state leadership only means he’s left Iola and Allen County in the dust.
His speech at Monday’s swearing-in ceremony as Lieutenant Governor says otherwise:
“Every Kansan should have the opportunity to live and thrive in a strong and supportive community. Without question, I am the beneficiary of living in one of those places, and of being raised by parents who saw the value of living in Kansas generally, and small town Kansas specifically.”
