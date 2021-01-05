Menu Search Log in

Toland pays homage to hometown roots

A native of Southeast Kansas, Toland is respectful not only of its challenges, but also its gifts. 

January 5, 2021 - 10:11 AM

Newly inaugurated Lt. Gov. David Toland chats with his father, Clyde, before taking the oath of office Monday morning at the state Capitol. Toland will retain his job as secretary at the Kansas Department of Commerce. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

A cynic would say that David Toland’s meteoric rise in state leadership only means he’s left Iola and Allen County in the dust. 

His speech at Monday’s swearing-in ceremony as Lieutenant Governor says otherwise:

“Every Kansan should have the opportunity to live and thrive in a strong and supportive community. Without question, I am the beneficiary of living in one of those places, and of being raised by parents who saw the value of living in Kansas generally, and small town Kansas specifically.”

