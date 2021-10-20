Topeka school board should change district’s name

The Seaman USD 345 School Board needs to do what’s right, not what’s popular.

Fred Seaman, who the school district is named for, was a known leader of the Ku Klux Klan. As a result, his name has no business being associated with a public school system in 2021. If even one child is emotionally wounded by such a historical dagger, the name should be changed.

At a recent school board meeting, the school district released a report after a months-long study into the name. The report included results of a survey it took gathering opinions of 3,557 people, with 56% of those surveyed being former Seaman students. Of those, 48% advocated keeping the name, 17% supported changing the name, 6% had no preference and 29% had no response.