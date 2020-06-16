Menu Search Log in

Texas president to meet with students on athletes’ demands

Athletes at the University of Texas have developed a list of changes to be made, including the school's song, "The Eyes of Texas."

By

Sports

June 16, 2020 - 9:46 AM

Texas head coach Tom Herman, middle, takes the field with his football team before a game against Rice on September 14, 2019, in Houston. Photo by Ashley Landis/Dallas Morning News/TNS

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The interim president of the University of Texas said Monday he is scheduling meetings with student groups after dozens of Longhorns athletes said they wanted the school to ditch “The Eyes of Texas” song and rename several campus buildings.

The athletes said last week they won’t help the school recruit future athletes and won’t participate in alumni events as they typically do. They said they will continue with team activities leading up to the fall semester, but didn’t say what they will do once school starts.

“I have heard from many students, alumni, faculty and staff asking for meaningful changes to promote diversity and equity and ensure that black students at UT are fully supported. It is important, first, for me to listen closely — and then to work with the entire community to develop a plan to move the university forward,” interim president Jay Hartzell said in a statement.

Related
June 9, 2020
May 8, 2020
April 29, 2020
March 12, 2020
Trending