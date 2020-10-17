Menu Search Log in

Humboldt falls to Wellsville

Turnovers and missed tackles were key Friday in Humboldt's 47-14 loss to Wellsville. The defeat drops the Cubs to 4-3 on the season.

October 16, 2020 - 11:34 PM

Humboldt's Trenton Heisler (82) collides with Dakota Slocum (14) near th goal line on a. long pass attempt. Slocum corralled the ball, then zipped past Wellsville defenders Nash Money (4) and Ayden Kearney (7) for a touchdown. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — There were some early glimmers of hope Friday that Humboldt High was still on an upswing.

The Cubs were back home, following a dramatic overtime victory at Jayhawk-Linn the week before.

But turnovers and defensive breakdowns proved costly in a 47-14 loss to visiting Wellsville.

