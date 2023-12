News that Sandra Day O’Connor, the Supreme Court’s first woman justice, had died Friday at age 93 brought back fond memories in these offices of her gracious — and well-attended — visit 10 years ago to our Editorial Board.

Although retired since 2006, she politely disappointed us by holding to the high court’s practice of refusing to comment on decisions made during her time there or after.

“I’m an old lady with a short memory,” she said.