Wednesday’s violence and vandalism a stain on America

The defining image of Trump's tenure is a country in chaos.

By

Editorials

January 7, 2021 - 9:54 AM

U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

For the past two months, President Donald Trump has urged his supporters to protest what he has alleged was a fraudulent election. 

On Wednesday, he got specific.

Go to the U.S. Capitol, he told the crowd, where members of Congress were assembled to formalize the Electoral College results declaring Joe Biden president-elect. 

