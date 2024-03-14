West Virginia law would jeopardize public’s health

West Virginia lawmakers recently approved dropping the state’s immunization standards for students attending private or parochial schools or in virtual formats. The decision affects about 40,000 children who are either home-schooled or attend private school, meaning thousands could not only lack vital protections against deadly diseases, but also endanger the general public as well. With some of the lowest life expectancy rates in the country and a quarter of all children living in poverty, West Virginia can ill afford such a reckless move.

Of the diseases prevented by routine childhood vaccinations, measles ranks among the more serious.

Studies begun in 2012 demonstrate the measles virus targets certain immune cells — our bodies’ defense mechanism. When compromised, these cells that were once resistant to other viruses like the chickenpox, lose their oomph. Referred to as “immune amnesia,” this sustained weakening of the immune system is why those who contract measles often succumb to secondary infections.