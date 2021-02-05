Eyewitnesses for the prosecution

Somberly, one by one, officers in uniform came to the precise center of the historic white-domed Capitol Rotunda.

Slowly, on Wednesday, each officer saluted the colleague who had fought to preserve democracy for us all. Symbolically, each officer held that salute for a freeze-framed moment, as absolute silence filled democracy’s hallowed hall where even time seems to echo.

Watching those uniformed officers saluting Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, whose ashes were lying in honor in a small mahogany box, beside a folded United States flag, I found my mind’s eye also seeing a strikingly similar scene that occurred in that very spot.