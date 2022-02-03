 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
Four arrests in one year: Kansas legislators, you’ve got a serious problem

When state leaders ignore egregious behavior among the ranks, it sends a message of recklessness and mayhem

By

Editorials

February 3, 2022 - 9:51 AM

Gene Suellentrop, right, was arrested in March 2021 for drunk and reckless driving while going the wrong way on I-70. Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle/TNS)

The latest: State Rep. Suzi Carlson, a Clay Center Republican, was arrested and booked into jail Monday night on suspicion of driving under the influence and failing to stay in a single lane. That makes her the fourth state legislator to be arrested in less than a year. That’s four out of just 165 seats in the Kansas House and Senate.

Carlson now joins:

• State Sen. Gene Suellentrop of Wichita, who squirmed out of a felony charge he richly deserved after leading police on a horrifying high speed chase the wrong way down Interstate 70 in Topeka last March.

