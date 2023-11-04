Global conflicts will only grow without US help

Those who argue that helping our allies means it shortchanges Americans, are misguided.

In defending her vote against sending aid to Israel, firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, said she doesn’t believe using “Americans’ hard earned tax dollars to fund wars defending a foreign country’s borders while our own border is overrun and our own national security is at risk.”

Greene is referring to the U.S. border with Mexico. Last I looked, our neighbor to the south has no plans to invade.