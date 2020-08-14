Menu Search Log in

Gov. Parson must respect election results

"We’ve seen too many recent instances where voters have spoken their minds — unambiguously — only to hear some lawmakers argue voters didn’t understand what they were doing"

Opinion

August 14, 2020

Missouri Governor Mike Parson addresses the media.

Missourians on Tuesday spoke their minds on Medicaid expansion.

More than 53% of those who went to the polls endorsed it.

We urge lawmakers to accept that as the will of the people and move on.

