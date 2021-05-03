 | Mon, May 03, 2021
Menu Search Log in

It’s up to Parson to make the right call

Since the Republican majority in the Missouri legislature does not give a single tu-whit tu-whoo about what Gov. Mike Parson thinks, we can only hope that he returns the favor and forces Medicaid expansion anyway. For one thing because that’s what voters — remember them? — have said they want.

By

Opinion

May 3, 2021 - 8:50 AM

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson Photo by (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images/TNS)

Since the Republican majority in the Missouri legislature does not give a single tu-whit tu-whoo about what Gov. Mike Parson thinks, we can only hope that he returns the favor and forces Medicaid expansion anyway. For one thing because that’s what voters — remember them? — have said they want.

Why worry about so-called “election integrity” when the election results on ballot questions are routinely ignored in Missouri, you might ask.

Raise the minimum wage, said Missourians in 2018. Yet GOP lawmakers are still trying to hold off on the phased-in plan to do this. Because, you see, legislators know in their hearts that voters only said that because the poor things didn’t know any better.

Related
April 4, 2021
February 2, 2021
August 14, 2020
May 19, 2020
Most Popular