House Democrats should honor Iowa results

A Democratic congressional candidate from Iowa who lost a close election last year is hoping that the House will overturn the state-certified result. Tempted as they may be by the prospect of padding their slim majority, House Democrats should reject her request.

Democrats displayed proper revulsion when some House Republicans attempted to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 victories in key states. Overturning the result of an election their party lost would invite inevitable accusations of hypocrisy.

The result in the race for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District was breathtakingly close. The final tally was 196,964 for Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and 196,958 for Democrat Rita Hart.