Is a fear of flying grounded?

With many Americans still terrified of the novel coronavirus, it’s a small wonder that the aviation industry is dealing with financial turbulence.

Industry reports reveal that domestic air travel is down by more than 60% compared to this time last year. Airline employees have been laid off in droves, and their unions representing airline workers have called for federal stimulus aid to combat the effect of the travel restrictions and public fear of flying.

This is understandable given the government-mandated travel restrictions in place for much of the spring and summer, but at this point it’s worth asking the question: Is it safe to travel by air?