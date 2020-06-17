Menu Search Log in

Kansas City should rename fountain, street

"Renaming the J.C. Nichols Memorial fountain near the Country Club Plaza and the J.C. Nichols Parkway nearby would be an extraordinarily powerful symbol of inclusion for a city that still struggles with racial division."

June 17, 2020 - 9:22 AM

Renaming the J.C. Nichols Memorial fountain near the Country Club Plaza and the J.C. Nichols Parkway nearby would be an extraordinarily powerful symbol of inclusion for a city that still struggles with racial division.

The city should move quickly to make these needed changes.

The proposal comes from Christopher Goode, a member of the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners. In a memo to colleagues, Goode suggests changing the name of the fountain to the Dream Fountain and renaming J.C. Nichols Parkway for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

