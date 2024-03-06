Kansas’s energy policies lack direction

Have you ever been on a long road trip with a group of disagreeing passengers? It can be dysfunctional, unpleasant, and definitely jeopardize the journey. Where to go, how fast or how safe to drive, when to stop, what to see, and trip costs may all be controversial variables to fuss over.

This year’s debate on energy policy in the Kansas Legislature feels a lot like a dysfunctional road trip with lawmakers grappling with diverging views about our energy future and proposals affecting electric rates, fuel types, energy transition and utility investment. Underlying the problem is that we have no State Energy Plan to guide us.