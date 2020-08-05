Karen, we hardly knew ye

At first the memes were amusing, sort of. Then they started being irritating. Now, calling white women behaving badly “Karen” is meandering toward dangerous.

“Karen” has become a label for racist white women who call the police on innocent Black men, point guns at protesters, refuse to wear masks and generally behave outrageously. It has become a misogynistic stereotype of all the things that I am not and all of the negative qualities that I don’t possess (except perhaps occasionally asking for the manager).

I really thought that this name-shaming would have stopped trending by now, but instead it’s becoming part of our culture. San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton has proposed the “CAREN Act,” (Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies) making racially biased 911 calls illegal. I realize it begins with a C, but still.