Kehoe’s repeal of paid sick leave is ludicrous — and dangerous

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe this past week walked back paid the sick leave protections for workers that a large majority of voters wanted in the 2024 election.

Last fall, the Kansas City Star Editorial Board endorsed the initiative, called Proposition A.

Months later, we don’t see any reason that paid sick leave should be less important than the day we supported it.

We wrote: “The paid sick leave proposal is extraordinarily important. Workers and families routinely struggle with providing care for a sick child or parent — or themselves.

Taking a day from work to see a doctor can cost a worker a day’s wages or more. Many simply can’t afford to lose that much money. Medical conditions go untreated. Minor sickness can become a health crisis, often for those least able to afford a diminished paycheck.”

We have reviewed our notes and interviews with workers and employers who would be affected by the outcome of the vote and scratch our heads at Kehoe’s decision. Not only should the governor stay out of what voters already called for — it doesn’t make sense.

Kehoe on Thursday signed a bill into law repealing Missouri workers’ paid sick leave protections. Voters had overwhelmingly supported it in November.

The Star’s politics team wrote: “The rollback of Proposition A, which nearly 58% of voters favored, is the latest example of Missouri officials relitigating and undermining seemingly progressive policies enacted at the ballot box.”

Kehoe was quoted as saying his action helped small business: “Today, we are protecting the people who make Missouri work — families, job creators and small business owners — by cutting taxes, rolling back overreach, and eliminating costly mandates.”

But when we spoke to small business owners leading up to the election, the opposite was true. In fact, Proposition A was supported by more than 500 state business owners.

Mike Schroeder, co-owner and manager of operations at Oddly Correct coffee roasters said his company doubled in size — from nine to 21 employees — when it took a look at wages, benefits and added paid leave. “I can largely contribute that to sticking to our guns about the things that we said were important to us,” he said.

“And the first of that was making sure that our people are being paid a living wage and have the resources they need to where they don’t constantly feel like they’re on unstable ground. Having people who feel like they can get somewhere solid. They know that they’re taken care of actually allows them to do the work that they’re there to do and make an impact, which then affects our bottom line, as a business.”

Fran Marion, a local fast food manager, told us how paid sick leave affects workers and their families. She quoted a misunderstood statistic: “The average worker in the food industry is age 38. And most of those women have families to take care of and families to feed. Because in most families, the woman is the head of the household.”

She related an anecdote when she had to choose between work and her sick son. “I was working at a (fast food restaurant) here in Kansas City and my son had a stomach virus. I had to choose between going to work and not being with my son. I had to go to work, and being as young as he was, he didn’t understand’” she said.

Raising the minimum wage was also part of Prop A. It will remain in place. But Kehoe’s repeal stops future minimum wage increases based on inflation.

In an Instagram post, Kaamilya Hobbs, a fast food worker and @StandUpKC leader, wrote last fall: “I am fighting for $15 an hour because no one should have to struggle to pay for food, medical bills, clothing, and other needs. Policies like raising the minimum wage give all families the opportunity to have more freedom and breathing room.”