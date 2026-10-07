Medallion hunt starts Friday

Take a good look at the medallion accompanying this article.

The next time you see it, it could be worth $500.

The small metal object has been hidden somewhere in Allen County as part of the Farm-City Days medallion hunt.

The first clue will be announced in Friday’s Register, as well as on the Farm-City Days Facebook page.

Iolan Chelsea Lea is once again in charge of the hunt, which offers similar rules to years past.

In order to take part, hunters must buy a $5 virtual permit, available at farmcitydays.com, by Wednesday.

Hunters must stick to public property. They also won’t need to do any sort of digging or disassembling of objects to find it.

One clue will be announced daily, up until the morning of Saturday, Oct. 17. If the medallion hasn’t been found by then, clues will be released periodically throughout the day until it is found.

The winner gets a $500 grand prize.

This is Lea’s fourth year in charge of the medallion hunt.

She noted that two years ago, the medallion had been found after her third clue. But last year’s hunt took until late in the day of Farm-City Days before it had been found.

“It was to the point I had to make up additional clues,” she laughed.

It was within days after last year’s hunt that Lea began thinking of this year’s contest.

She has since devised the clues, which will likely once again feature plenty of hidden meanings and misdirections.

They’ll all come together — once the artifact is located.

THE ANNUAL fall festival runs Oct. 16 and 17 in downtown Iola.