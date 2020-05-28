Menu Search Log in

Kelly’s compromise makes Republican legislators fume

The Governor's decisive actions highlight the posturing by GOP legislators, who have done very little to help Kansans during this pandemic.

By

Opinion

May 28, 2020 - 10:04 AM

Photo by Daniel Caudill / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

Kansas Republicans were quick to paint Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto Tuesday of their coronavirus bill as a power grab when in fact the biggest takeaway was the governor’s willingness to compromise.

Kelly handed over responsibility to address the COVID-19 pandemic to individual counties, withdrawing her mandated Ad Astra program to gradually reopen the state. 

In exchange, she intends to retain the ability to declare official disasters and their management as well as oversee disbursement of federal aid to help those affected.

