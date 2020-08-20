Letter to the editor – August 20, 2020

Dear editor,

Whose property, who are the adults, what are the responsibilities of adults in leadership positions? How many times have I heard, “Where is the punishment of those defacing public property? Who are arrested for those riots that are in violation of laws that police are supposed to uphold? Who would want to be a part of a police force that is being defunded at a time when most of them are trying to protect people — regardless of color?”

All those questions came to mind in regard to the interview with Mr. Stacey Fager, superintendent of USD 257 schools, printed in this week’s Register.