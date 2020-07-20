Letter to the editor – July 20, 2020

Dear editor,
I wanted to put in my two cents worth about the upcoming primary race for the Second District Congressional seat.
I taught with Jake LaTurner’s mother before I retired and know the family to be a good and decent Christian family with high standards for fiscal conservatism and justice. Jake’s past record speaks for itself. He is a strong supporter of individual liberty and justice.
