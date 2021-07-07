Letter to the editor – July 7, 2021

Dear editor,

It’s not about the color of your skin, where you came from, your sexual orientation, gender neutrality, who’s right and who’s wrong.

It’s about the freedom to be able to choose any of those above. It’s about our right to live and move freely in a country without fear or retribution. It’s about working where you want, when you want and with whom you want, free to choose who you love, live and work with. It’s about family, whether you were born into it, or became a part of a family.