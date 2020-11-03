Menu Search Log in

Letter to the editor – November 3, 2020

Dear editor,

I have been a self-employed housekeeper for 30 years. I have always had to purchase my own health insurance. The premiums got out of reach and I went without insurance for a number of years. 

I even testified before the House and Senate committees on the expansion of Medicaid. Both times I requested a meeting with State Sen. Caryn Tyson and she declined. 

