Letter to the editor – Aug. 14, 2026

To the editor,

On Aug. 10, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at reducing public trust in childhood vaccine guidelines.

The order, “Delivering Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations for Americans,” recommends fewer vaccines and spreading vaccinations across multiple visits, including splitting the combined measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine into separate products.

The order also promotes the revised childhood immunization schedule unveiled by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in January and later blocked by a…