Letter to the editor — Aug. 18, 2020

Dear editor,

My wife and I have voted for 60 years without a miss. This year we voted by mail. It was very easy, but I see there can be problems.

My wife got her ballot and I didn’t. Our mail delivery isn’t the best since they changed things a few years back. Now, the post office is open only four hours a day. Our Iola Register is two to three days late now that it is routed through Kansas City. Some days we may get three papers at a time. If someone dies, they may be buried before we see the obituary.