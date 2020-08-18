Letter to the editor — Aug. 18, 2020

Dear editor,
My wife and I have voted for 60 years without a miss. This year we voted by mail. It was very easy, but I see there can be problems.
My wife got her ballot and I didn’t. Our mail delivery isn’t the best since they changed things a few years back. Now, the post office is open only four hours a day. Our Iola Register is two to three days late now that it is routed through Kansas City. Some days we may get three papers at a time. If someone dies, they may be buried before we see the obituary.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives