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Letter to the editor – Aug. 31, 2026

To the editor,

My objective:

Graduate from high school here, and you will have the opportunity to earn an associate degree at Allen without tuition standing in your way.

I believe in Allen Community College. I graduated from Allen, and the foundation I received there helped me continue my education.

Because I believe so deeply in this college, I also believe it should provide a meaningful and measurable benefit to the families who have supported it for generations.

Over tax years 2016–2025, Allen County certified about $31.5 million in property-tax levies for Allen Community College — mill rate times county assessed valuation, including the general fund and capital-outlay mills. 

That is the amount billed to county property, not an unused mill cap. 

Think about that: $31.5 million in just 10 years. Generations of local taxpayers — residents, farmers, homeowners and businesses — have helped build and sustain this institution.

Allen County and Iola are facing declining school enrollment and the loss of young families. 

One practical response would be a last-dollar scholarship guaranteeing tuition and required fees at Allen for qualifying local high-school graduates. 

This is not a request that everything be free. It is last-dollar help so tuition and required fees are covered after other aid.

This is not an attack on Allen Community College. 

It is a request for the college to become an even stronger partner in the future of our students, families and communities. I have formally asked the Allen Community College Board of Trustees for a clear public answer: Can this be accomplished — and if not, why not?

After approximately $31.5 million in local property-tax support over just the past decade, taxpayers deserve that answer. I believe this can get done, and it would be a real help to our local schools and to building Iola and Allen County.

Travis West, Iola

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