Letter to the editor – August 18, 2021

Dear editor,

I am writing on behalf of those in the eastern half of Allen County and western parts of Bourbon County who depend on the grocery store in Moran for access to healthy fruits and vegetables and staple items. Those who consider Moran their center for business and commerce, such as the rural folks who have brought their farm products to town and done business while there, are aging and need a close source of food for their convenience, health and safety.

A convenience store does not provide the nutritious items that are found in a full-service grocery. Neither does it provide customer services like taking orders over the phone for later delivery or for curbside pickup. Clerks carrying groceries to a vehicle and the ability of customers ordering grocery items are part of what makes The Marmaton Market an anchor institution in Moran.