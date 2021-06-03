Letter to the editor – June 3, 2021

Dear editor,

This will be my tenth year conducting the Iola Municipal Band, and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of such a wonderful organization. But, more importantly, this will be the band’s 150th consecutive season of providing music for the community.

It was born from the love of making music brought home with soldiers returning from the Civil War. It weathered a Great Depression, and survived through two World Wars. Most recently, it managed to share music through a pandemic, while many other community and professional bands were forced to stop, either temporarily or for good. Our members have a deep passion for sharing their love of music with our audience, and if you’ve ever attended one of our concerts, I hope it shows.