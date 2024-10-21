Letter to the editor – October 21, 2024

Dear editor,

I read with interest the letter to the editor dated Oct. 17, 2024 signed by an unidentified concerned Republican.

It is unfortunate that in today’s political climate people are afraid to discuss or voice opposition to another person’s agenda or political views. It seems that for some people, issues of our democracy now take second place to party identity.

Not only should we think carefully about our pick for president of these United States, I hope, but also for candidates who will represent us at the state level.

In closing, I want to thank the concerned Republican for his or her letter.

Robert I. Franklin,

Iola, Kan.