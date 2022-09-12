Letter to the editor — September 12, 2022

Dear editor,

The week of September 18-24 is Constitution Week, a time when we remember and commemorate the importance of the Constitution and bring attention to how it serves us still today. As part of our celebration, the Cofachique Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution want to share some thoughts on what the Constitution means to us today.

It establishes for us a stable, responsible government. It allows you a voice in the government through the officials you elect. It guarantees you life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It defends your rights even against the government itself. It makes you equal with all men before the law. It confirms your religious freedom and liberty of conscience. It accords you free, lawful speech. It guarantees you together with all people the right of peaceful assembly.