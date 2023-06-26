Looking for the nature of joy

NASHVILLE — Thanks to a Covid infection early in the pandemic, my blood pressure goes haywire when the temperature and dew point are both very high, and I have trouble breathing when the air quality is poor, too, so I stay indoors much of the summer now. But last Sunday I woke early to the most beautiful day in the history of the world, as my brother calls every day of his life. All around my yard, the world was renewing itself.

I’d turned the sprinkler on my pollinator garden the day before, and sometime during the night our newly resident armadillo had taken advantage of the damp soil nearby to dig a number of small holes in the mowed part of our front yard. I don’t mind the holes. As with the loose soil turned up by moles, the pocked ground that armadillos leave behind makes a perfect landing place for wildflower seeds carried on the wind.

During dry times, worms move deep below the surface, but they move up again when the soil is damp. Waking up to moist, newly turned soil is a gift to ground-feeding birds, and all around the yard robins were monitoring the armadillo holes. One bird would cock an invisible ear toward the ground, and then another would do the same at a hole a few feet away — a concatenation of robins listening and then plunging their yellow bills into the loose dirt, pulling out something juicy to feed their babies.