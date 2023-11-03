Make obesity drugs affordable

The new obesity drugs are so much in demand that the food industry has grown concerned that they might threaten future profits. The entertainment industry is speculating about which celebrities might be taking them. Amid the noise, it can be easy to miss a much more fundamental question: Will these new medications improve the health of the country?

The fact that Wegovy, Ozempic, Saxenda and other injectable medications in this class seem to truly help people lose weight certainly looks like great news for the more than 100 million American adults with obesity. Never before has there been a way, short of surgery, to make so significant a difference for this condition, which is linked to Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, certain cancers and severe covid-19. Counseling and self-motivated dietary changes work, but with these, weight loss doesn’t come easily, and it is notoriously difficult to maintain. Previous drugs such as fen-phen and Meridia had serious side effects, were not terribly effective and had to be removed from the market.

In some studies of the new medications, in contrast, most subjects lost at least 15 percent of their weight — and kept it off as long as they continued taking the medications. For example, in a clinical trial of a similar drug that has not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, 75 percent of patients with obesity who were given a middle dose lost 15 percent of their body weight over 48 weeks, compared with just 2 percent of those given placebo.