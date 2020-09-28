Many non-profits undeserving of tax-exempt status

President Donald Trump earlier this year called on the IRS to review the tax-exempt status of universities and colleges.

By Julie Doll A Kansas contributor

The president doesn’t like the political beliefs of many college teachers, so he thinks the universities at which they work should lose their standing as nonprofit institutions.

While Trump’s reasoning is unsound – federal law bars him from using the IRS for political purposes – he is correct that it’s time to review the tax-exempt status of many groups and institutions, including universities.