Many non-profits undeserving of tax-exempt status

Many nonprofits abuse the rules. The president’s own Trump Foundation was forced to shut down for repeatedly violating tax laws. The current system doesn’t just permit the perversion of laws regarding charities. It invites corruption.

September 28, 2020 - 8:29 AM

President Donald Trump earlier this year called on the IRS to review the tax-exempt status of universities and colleges.

By Julie Doll A Kansas contributor

The president doesn’t like the political beliefs of many college teachers, so he thinks the universities at which they work should lose their standing as nonprofit institutions.

While Trump’s reasoning is unsound – federal law bars him from using the IRS for political purposes – he is correct that it’s time to review the tax-exempt status of many groups and institutions, including universities.

