Many non-profits undeserving of tax-exempt status

President Donald Trump earlier this year called on the IRS to review the tax-exempt status of universities and colleges.
The president doesn’t like the political beliefs of many college teachers, so he thinks the universities at which they work should lose their standing as nonprofit institutions.
While Trump’s reasoning is unsound – federal law bars him from using the IRS for political purposes – he is correct that it’s time to review the tax-exempt status of many groups and institutions, including universities.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives